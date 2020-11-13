Expanding its range of premium tourers, Italian automaker Benelli has finally launched the Leoncino 800 and Leoncino 800 Trail motorbikes. Both the models have a semi-faired look and pack a digital instrument console. They draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 754cc, parallel-twin, engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. Here are more details.

While both the motorcycles sit on a tubular steel trellis frame, the Leoncino 800 is a road-focused model whereas 800 Trail can traverse off-road as well. They have a sloping fuel tank, golden-colored front forks, an oval-shaped headlamp, a digital instrument console, and an all-LED lighting setup. The Trail variant is differentiated by off-road tires, a 19-inch front wheel, and a high-mounted exhaust.

The Benelli Leoncino 800 and Leoncino 800 Trail motorbikes draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 754cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that makes 76hp of maximum power and 68Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Benelli Leoncino 800 and Leoncino 800 Trail are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bikes are handled by 50mm Marzocchi inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

