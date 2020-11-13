As an addition to its Scrambler range of motorbikes, Italian automaker Ducati has unveiled a new Nightshift variant. It is a blend of the Cafe Racer and Full Throttle models, and offers a sporty retro look. The Scrambler Nightshift draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 803cc, air-and-oil-cooled, desmodromic engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift: At a glance

The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift features a flat bench seat, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a narrow aluminum handlebar, a chopped front fender, and black and gray paintwork. Its retro look is accentuated by the rounded headlight and cafe racer-styled bar-end mirrors. The bike also packs an LCD instrument panel with gear and fuel-level indicator, as well as an all-LED lighting setup.

Information Power and performance

The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift draws power from a Euro 5-compliant air-and-oil-cooled 803cc desmodromic engine that generates 72hp of maximum power at 8,250rpm and a peak torque of 66Nm at 5,750rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with Bosch cornering ABS for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?