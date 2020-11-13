Last updated on Nov 13, 2020, 07:09 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
South Korean auto giant Kia has introduced the Hi-Limousine variant of the fourth-generation Carnival MPV in its home country. The top-of-the-line model offers an upmarket cabin with hi-tech features and space for up to nine passengers, depending on the layout.
The Hi-Limousine differentiates itself from the standard model thanks to an added roof-box, which offers an extra 291mm of headroom.
The Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine features a premium look with an extended roof, a chrome-surrounded mesh grille, a redesigned front bumper, a large air vent, silvered skid plates, and a 'Hi-Limousine' badge on the rear.
On the sides, it is flanked by body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and sporty-looking wheels. For lighting, the MPV has sleek LED headlights, fog lamps, DRLs, and a full-width tail lamp.
The Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine draws power from a 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine that makes 290hp of maximum power and 355Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to an 8-speed shift-by-wire automatic transmission. A diesel engine option is expected to be offered in the future.
The Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine offers a spacious 7/9-seater cabin with an all-black or beige interiors, ambient lighting, an air purifier, heated and cooled cup-holders, and rear curtains.
It also has multi-zone climate control and a roof-mounted 21.5-inch rear entertainment screen with HDMI as well as USB ports. On the front, the dashboard houses two 12.3-inch screens with support for the latest connectivity features.
The pricing and availability details of the Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine will be announced later this year or in early-2021. There is no word on the availability of the model in India but if it does arrive, we expect it to cost nearly Rs. 35 lakh.
