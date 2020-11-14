Last updated on Nov 14, 2020, 12:14 am
Written byHarshita Malik
Nissan is expected to launch the much-awaited Magnite SUV in India on November 26, according to TimesDrive. Select dealerships have unofficially started accepting pre-orders for the car against a token amount of Rs. 11,000-25,000.
As for the highlights, the Magnite has a bold design, a feature-loaded cabin, and is offered in four trims: XE, XL, XV High, and XV Premium.
Here's our roundup.
Nissan Magnite has a bold and sporty design, featuring a large octagonal grille, silvered skid plates, and a muscular sculpted bonnet. For lighting, it houses sleek LED headlights, L-shaped LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED tail lamps.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
The Magnite will be offered in two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated mill that makes 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged unit that delivers 98.3hp/160Nm. Transmission duties on the car will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.
Inside, the Nissan Magnite offers a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, angular AC vents, and automatic climate control.
It sports a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For the safety of passengers, the SUV provides dual airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera.
Official details regarding the pricing and availability of Nissan Magnite will be revealed during the launch event, which is expected to happen on November 26. However, it is likely to start at Rs. 5.50 lakh for the entry-level XE model.
