Nissan is expected to launch the much-awaited Magnite SUV in India on November 26, according to TimesDrive. Select dealerships have unofficially started accepting pre-orders for the car against a token amount of Rs. 11,000-25,000. As for the highlights, the Magnite has a bold design, a feature-loaded cabin, and is offered in four trims: XE, XL, XV High, and XV Premium. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

Nissan Magnite has a bold and sporty design, featuring a large octagonal grille, silvered skid plates, and a muscular sculpted bonnet. For lighting, it houses sleek LED headlights, L-shaped LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED tail lamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Magnite will be offered in two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated mill that makes 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged unit that delivers 98.3hp/160Nm. Transmission duties on the car will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Nissan Magnite offers a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, angular AC vents, and automatic climate control. It sports a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of passengers, the SUV provides dual airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information How much will it cost?