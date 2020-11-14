-
14 Nov 2020
Ford is offering big discounts on these cars this November
Written byDwaipayan Roy
In an attempt to increase sales this festive season, Ford is offering great deals on select models such as the Figo, Freestyle, Aspire, and EcoSport in India.
These offers will be valid till the end of this month, and can be availed in the form of corporate bonuses as well as cash discounts.
Here are more details.
Information
A detailed look at the offers and benefits
Ford EcoSport is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000, while the Figo, Aspire, and Freestyle are up for grabs with a cash discount up to Rs. 20,000. A corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 is also available on all the four models.
Car #1
Ford Figo: Price starts at Rs. 5.49 lakh
The Ford Figo has a chrome-covered grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a wide air dam, and adjustable headlights.
Inside, it offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and multiple airbags.
It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter TDCi diesel engine that delivers 99hp/215Nm and a 1.2-liter petrol mill that makes 95hp/119Nm.
Car #2
Ford Freestyle: Price begins at Rs. 5.99 lakh
Ford Freestyle has an eye-catching look, featuring a cascading grille, adjustable headlamps, roof rails, and a rear spoiler. The 5-seater cabin offers features like auto climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and six airbags.
It is offered in two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 1.5-liter diesel that makes 99hp/215Nm, and a 1.2-liter petrol motor that generates 95hp/119Nm.
Car #3
Ford Aspire: Priced upwards of Rs. 6.09 lakh
The Ford Aspire comes with a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished grille, a wide air dam, sleek headlights, and designer alloy wheels.
The cabin offers a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, automatic climate control, and six airbags for the safety of the passengers.
It is available with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 95hp/119Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that produces 99hp/215Nm.
Car #4
Ford EcoSport: Price starts at Rs. 8.19 lakh
Ford EcoSport has a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a honeycomb mesh grille with horizontal slats, sleek halogen headlamps, and designer alloy wheels.
The car gets a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and six airbags.
It comes with two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 1.5-liter petrol mill that delivers 121hp/149Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that produces 99hp/215Nm.