The new-generation i20 carves a new niche for itself in the premium hatch space with its long feature list, more technology on-board, selection of two petrol and one diesel engine, and multiple gearbox options. But is it worth the hype? We have driven the new i20 in its flagship turbo-petrol automatic DCT form to tell you all there is to know.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai i20: At a glance

The Turbo version that we tested came decked up with the dual-tone shade and it certainly looked sporty. Hyundai has increased the length as well as the width of the car for a better stance on the road. The Turbo trim has a massive black grille, 16-inch alloys, all-LED lighting setup, and a generous dose of black detailing on the rear.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The top-of-the-line Turbo version gets leather seats with red accents that complement the sporty appeal of the car. We also liked the quality of the material used and the minimalist all-black dashboard that houses the 10.25-inch infotainment console and the digital instrument cluster. The new i20 is pretty spacious and offers some segment-first features like an air purifier, wireless charging, and connected car technology.

Under the hood Power and mileage

The Turbo i20 boasts of class-leading performance figures, delivering 120hp of power and 172Nm of peak torque. We tested the 7-speed DCT version, but it is also available with an iMT clutch-less manual transmission. Despite the power on offer, the i20 Turbo is quite frugal with an official fuel economy of 20.25km/l. However, in real-world conditions, you can expect a mileage of 12km/l.

Ride quality What is it like to drive the 2020 i20?

In terms of handling, the new i20 feels stable at high speeds and more agile when compared to the outgoing model. The steering is a lot more direct and we noticed a firm ride quality. You will like the smooth nature of the automatic version in the city but it's the highway where the hatch feels fast and responsive. Overall, we loved driving it.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?