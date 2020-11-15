-
15 Nov 2020
These are the best luxury cars you can buy
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Auto
Festive season is here, and while the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on many things, the auto sector is finally standing on its feet.
The luxury car segment is no exception, as top automakers from across the globe have introduced their latest offerings to cater to those in search of a premium four-wheeler.
Here's a look at the best luxury cars.
Car #1
Audi Q2: Price starts at Rs. 34.99 lakh
Audi Q2 features a sloping roofline, a blacked-out trapezoidal grille, sleek adjustable headlights with DRLs, and alloy wheels.
Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin featuring a sunroof, virtual cockpit with an MMI interface, wireless smartphone charger, a 180W 10-speaker sound system, and multiple airbags.
It is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that makes 190hp of power and 320Nm of peak torque.
Car #2
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Priced at Rs. 39.30 lakh
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has a kidney-shaped grille, large air vents, sleek sweptback headlights, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
It offers a 5-seater cabin with powered front seats, ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and six airbags.
It draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that generates 190hp/400Nm and comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Car #3
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43: Carries a price-tag of Rs. 76.70 lakh
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe offers a Panamericana grille, rear diffuser, LED headlights with DRLs, and 20-inch alloy wheels.
It has a 5-seater cabin with sports seats, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and a dual-screen setup. For safety, it provides seven airbags, active braking assist, a 360-degree-view camera, and an electronic stability program.
It runs on a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter, turbo-petrol V6 engine that generates 390hp/520Nm.
Car #4
Audi Q8 Celebration Edition: Priced at Rs. 98.98 lakh
Audi Q8 Celebration Edition sports a blacked-out grille, HD Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic lighting, and 19-inch alloy wheels.
The 5-seater cabin has a panoramic sunroof, flat-bottomed steering wheel, a 10.1-inch infotainment console, a wireless charging pad, and eight airbags.
The SUV draws power from a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter TFSI petrol engine that makes 335hp/500Nm and comes mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox.