If you are looking to bring home a new SUV this festive season, chances are you are already spoilt for choice. Indeed, the market is flooded with some good-looking, feature-rich SUVs that are vying for your money. So, to help you narrow down the search results, we have picked our absolute favorite SUVs that you can buy in India under Rs. 17 lakh.

Car #1 Kia Sonet: Price begins at Rs. 6.71 lakh

Launched in September, the Kia Sonet has a "Tiger Nose" grille, power-adjustable ORVMs, and an all-LED lighting setup. Inside, it offers a 5-seater cabin with a sunroof, ventilated seats, an air purifier, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. The SUV is available in four engine options: an 82hp 1.2-liter petrol, a 119hp 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, a 99hp 1.5-liter WGT diesel, and a 113hp 1.5-liter VGT diesel.

Car #2 Hyundai Creta: Price starts at Rs. 9.81 lakh

One of Hyundai's best-selling cars in India, the Creta features an eye-catching look with a 3D cascading grille and split LED DRLs. The cabin offers a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment console, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It is offered with three BS6-compliant engine choices: a 113hp 1.5-liter petrol, a 113hp 1.5-liter diesel, and a 138hp 1.4-liter turbo-petrol.

Car #3 Tata Harrier: Priced upwards of Rs. 13.84 lakh

Tata Harrier comes with a sporty design featuring a cascading grille, silver-colored skid plates, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and a roof-mounted spoiler. It offers a 5-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, a fully-digital instrument cluster, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and a rear-view camera with parking sensors. The SUV is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine that produces 168hp of power and 350Nm of torque.

Car #4 Jeep Compass: Price starts at Rs. 16.49