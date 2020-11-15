Royal Enfield is expected to launch the next-generation iteration of its Classic 350 cruiser motorbike in India next year. In the latest development, TimesDrive has reported that the upcoming two-wheeler will come equipped with the Tripper Navigation system and get a host of cosmetic updates. It shall draw power from a 349cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine akin to the newly-launched Meteor 350. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350: At a glance

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be based on the new modular J platform and shall come with a refreshed sloping fuel tank, slightly stepped-up seat, wide handlebars, a chrome-finished exhaust, and new taillights. The bike should pack a halogen headlamp and a semi-digital instrument cluster with an analog speedometer, as well as a Bluetooth-enabled GPS facility called Tripper Navigation.

Power and performance

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 20.27hp at 6,100rpm and a peak torque of 27Nm at 4,000rpm. The mill should come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike should be handled by telescopic forks on the front side and twin gas-charged shock absorbers with adjustable preload on the rear end.

How much will it cost?