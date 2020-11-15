Last updated on Nov 15, 2020, 02:31 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
BMW should launch an electric version of its 3 Series sedan in 2022.
In the latest development, a partially-camouflaged test mule of the car has been found testing in Germany, highlighting its key design highlights.
As per the snaps, it will look similar to the 3 Series, featuring a kidney grille, slightly upward pushed doors, and two different designs for the alloy wheels.
The BMW 3 Series (electric) will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a kidney grille, a wide air dam, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and sleek headlamps.
The car was seen flanked on the sides by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, electric vehicle labels, and designer alloy wheels.
Also, there will be wrap-around tail lights on the rear but no exhaust tips.
The BMW 3 Series (electric) will draw power from an iX3 SUV-sourced powertrain that utilizes a 74kWh battery pack to generate a maximum power of 282hp. It also has a range of 440km/charge in the WLTP test cycle.
No details regarding the interiors of BMW 3 Series (electric) are available right now. However, it should have a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, auto climate control, and a multifunction power steering wheel.
The sedan should house a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.
All standard safety features, including multiple airbags and a rear-view camera, will also be present.
The BMW 3 Series (electric) sedan should make its official debut in 2022. As for the pocket-pinch in India, it should sport a price-figure upwards of Rs. 42.30 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
