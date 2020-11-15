BMW should launch an electric version of its 3 Series sedan in 2022. In the latest development, a partially-camouflaged test mule of the car has been found testing in Germany, highlighting its key design highlights. As per the snaps, it will look similar to the 3 Series, featuring a kidney grille, slightly upward pushed doors, and two different designs for the alloy wheels.

Exteriors BMW 3 Series (electric): At a glance

The BMW 3 Series (electric) will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a kidney grille, a wide air dam, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and sleek headlamps. The car was seen flanked on the sides by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, electric vehicle labels, and designer alloy wheels. Also, there will be wrap-around tail lights on the rear but no exhaust tips.

Information Power and performance

The BMW 3 Series (electric) will draw power from an iX3 SUV-sourced powertrain that utilizes a 74kWh battery pack to generate a maximum power of 282hp. It also has a range of 440km/charge in the WLTP test cycle.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

No details regarding the interiors of BMW 3 Series (electric) are available right now. However, it should have a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, auto climate control, and a multifunction power steering wheel. The sedan should house a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. All standard safety features, including multiple airbags and a rear-view camera, will also be present.

Information What about the pricing?