If you're planning to a buy new bike priced below Rs. 5 lakh this festive season, there are plenty of options to sort through. From the KTM RC 390 and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 to the TVS Apache RR 310, there are several premium two-wheelers available in India that promise a balance between style and performance. Here's our list of the best options.

Bike #1 TVS Apache RR 310: Costs Rs. 2.48 lakh

The TVS Apache RR 310 has a fully-faired design, featuring a 5.0-inch TFT instrument console, dual-tone paintwork, and designer alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Road 5 tires. The motorbike draws power from a BS6-compliant 312.2cc engine that generates 34hp of maximum power and 27.3Nm of peak torque. It is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for the rider's safety.

Bike #2 KTM RC 390: Priced at Rs. 2.53 lakh

The KTM RC 390 has an eye-catching semi-faired look, featuring a digital instrument console, projector headlamp with LED turn indicators, and black alloy wheels. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 373cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 42.3hp of power at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 36Nm at 7,000rpm. The bike comes with disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS.

Bike #3 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Price starts at Rs. 2.66 lakh

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 sits on a tubular, double-cradle frame and has a naked street design. It features spoked wheels, a bulbous headlamp, and a semi-digital instrument console. It runs on a BS6-compliant 648cc air-cooled engine that generates 47hp of power and 52Nm of torque. The motorcycle gets disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS for the safety of the rider.

Bike #4 BMW G 310 GS: Priced at Rs. 2.85 lakh