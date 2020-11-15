Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch its new-generation Celerio hatchback in India by early-2021. In the latest development, a fully-camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car has been found testing, revealing its key design aspects. As per the images, it will be bigger than the present-generation model and shall sport a new grille, refreshed bumpers, and an updated lighting setup. Here are more details.

Exteriors 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: At a glance

The 2021 Celerio will have a refreshed trapezoidal grille, a wide air dam, updated bumpers, and a new tailgate. There will also be revised headlamps, and LED tail lights for lighting. The car will be flanked on the sides by body-colored B-pillars, ORVMs, and sporty wheels. As for the dimensions, it should have a wheelbase of 2,425mm and a boot space of 235 liters.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter triple-cylinder K10B petrol engine that makes 66.9hp of maximum power and 90Nm of peak torque. The mill will come mated to a 5-speed manual or an optional 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will have a 5-seater cabin with key-less entry, fabric upholstery, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The hatchback should house a multi-information display and a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There should be dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors, and ABS with EBD for the safety of the passengers.

