Japanese automaker Honda has revealed the 2021 iterations of its CRF250L and CRF250L Rally quarter-liter, dual-purpose motorbikes. As for the highlights, they sport a CRF450R-inspired design, an all-LED lighting setup, and an Extreme Red paint job. They draw power from a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a new assist slipper clutch. Here are more details.

Design 2021 Honda CRF250L and CRF250L Rally: At a glance

The 2021 Honda CRF250L and CRF250L Rally have a sporty look, featuring a revised air cleaner, exhaust, and muffler. They also get a sloping fuel tank with extensions, golden-colored front forks, a raised windscreen (Rally model), and Extreme Red paintwork. The bikes pack a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. They ride on spoked wheels wrapped in tires suitable for off-roading.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Honda CRF250L and CRF250L Rally draw power from a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that generates 24.3hp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 23Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and an assist slipper clutch.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The 2021 Honda CRF250L and CRF250L Rally are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a switchable, dual-channel ABS for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two bikes are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?