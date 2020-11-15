Last updated on Nov 15, 2020, 09:07 pm
Dwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Honda has revealed the 2021 iterations of its CRF250L and CRF250L Rally quarter-liter, dual-purpose motorbikes.
As for the highlights, they sport a CRF450R-inspired design, an all-LED lighting setup, and an Extreme Red paint job. They draw power from a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a new assist slipper clutch.
The 2021 Honda CRF250L and CRF250L Rally have a sporty look, featuring a revised air cleaner, exhaust, and muffler. They also get a sloping fuel tank with extensions, golden-colored front forks, a raised windscreen (Rally model), and Extreme Red paintwork.
The bikes pack a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. They ride on spoked wheels wrapped in tires suitable for off-roading.
The 2021 Honda CRF250L and CRF250L Rally draw power from a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that generates 24.3hp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 23Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and an assist slipper clutch.
The 2021 Honda CRF250L and CRF250L Rally are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a switchable, dual-channel ABS for improved handling on roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two bikes are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The 2021 Honda CRF250L and CRF250L Rally will be launched in Japan on December 17 and shall carry a price-tag of ¥5,99,500 (roughly Rs. 4.27 lakh) and ¥7,41,400 (approximately Rs. 5.28 lakh), respectively. Their Indian pricing and availability details are not available yet.
