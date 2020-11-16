Last updated on Nov 16, 2020, 12:30 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Following its launch in India, Chennai-based Royal Enfield is planning to export its Meteor 350 cruiser motorcycle to overseas markets such as Europe and the USA.
As for the highlights, it shall have a Tripper Navigation system and will come in three variants: Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. It will be powered by a Euro 5-compliant 349cc single-cylinder engine.
Here are more details.
The international-specific Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will sit on a double-downtube cradle frame and feature elements such as a tear-drop fuel tank, rounded halogen headlight, and curved fenders.
The motorcycle will pack a TFT instrument cluster with a "Tripper Screen" which supports turn-by-turn navigation and Bluetooth.
The top-spec Supernova trim will get a transparent windshield, a pillion backrest, tan seats, and dual-tone colors.
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be powered by a Euro 5-compliant 349cc, fuel-injected, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The motor generates 20.2hp of maximum power at 6,100rpm and a peak torque of 27Nm at 4,000rpm.
To ensure the rider's safety, the global-spec Meteor 350 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the cruiser motorbike will be handled by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers with a 6-step pre-load adjustment on the rear end.
In India, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 starts at Rs. 1.76 lakh for the base-end Fireball model. The mid-range Stellar trim costs Rs. 1.81 lakh, while the top-spec Supernova variant is priced at Rs. 1.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.