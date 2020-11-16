In an attempt to boost sales, Mahindra dealerships in India are offering huge discounts across their range this month. The company is offering cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and complementary accessories on vehicles such as the Mahindra Alturas G4, XUV500, Scorpio, and XUV300. Here are all the details about the offers.

Car #1 Mahindra Alturas G4: Price starts at Rs. 28.72 lakh

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is available with a cash discount of Rs. 2.20 lakh, an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 16,000, and accessories worth Rs. 20,000. The SUV sports a vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet, and alloy wheels. It has ventilated seats, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and multiple airbags. The car offers a 2.2-liter diesel engine.

Car #2 Mahindra XUV500: Price begins at Rs. 13.57 lakh

The Mahindra XUV500 is being offered with discounts up to Rs. 57,000. The car has a chrome-covered grille, eye-catching alloy wheels, a silver-colored skid plate, and projector headlamps with DRLs. It has a 7-seater cabin with a touchscreen infotainment console, automatic climate control, and six airbags. It houses a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine that belches out 153hp of power and 360Nm of torque.

Car #3 Mahindra Scorpio: Priced upwards of Rs. 12.42 lakh

The S5 variant of the Scorpio is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000, and accessories worth Rs. 10,000. It has a grille with chrome inserts, projector headlamps, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The SUV sports a dual-tone cabin, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and dual airbags. It has a 2.2-liter diesel engine.

Car #4 Mahindra XUV300: Priced at Rs. 7.94 lakh