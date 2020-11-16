French automaker Renault is expected to unveil its compact SUV Kiger soon after the launch of Nissan Magnite, which will happen later this month. The company has recently released a teaser for the upcoming SUV on its social media platform. It will likely be based on the CMF-A+ platform, with a free-standing infotainment system, and two petrol engine options.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the teaser

Ready for new adventures? Our fun and sporty new #Renault Showcar, will drive you to your favourite playground, within and beyond city limits. Our advice? Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/mXbgNZzzJb — Renault India (@RenaultIndia) November 16, 2020

Exteriors Renault Kiger: At a glance

The Renault Kiger will be based on the company's CMF-A+ (Compact Modular Family) platform, featuring a chrome-finished two-slat grille, faux skid plates, shark fin antenna, a rear washer as well as a wiper. For lighting, it will house split headlamps with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, and LED taillights. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by body-colored ORVMs, wheel cladding, and sporty alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Kiger will be offered in two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.0-liter petrol motor that makes 72hp of power, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit that generates 95hp. Both the mills will come with a 5-speed manual or an automatic transmission.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The upcoming Renault Kiger will sport a dual-tone cabin with automatic climate control, angular AC vents, cruise control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will also have a digital instrument cluster and a floating 8.0-inch infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of passengers, the car should offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Information What about the price?