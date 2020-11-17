After a remarkable comeback last year, the new-generation Honda Civic is in the works, and will be launched soon. The prototype of the car will be revealed on November 17 (today), the company has confirmed through a teaser on social media. As per the teaser video, it will house a toned-down exterior, sleek LED lighting, a sloping C-pillar column, and glossy wheels.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the teaser

Exteriors New-generation Honda Civic: At a glance

The next-generation Honda Civic will feature a blacked-out grille with the company logo in the middle, a larger air vent, a swooping roofline, and a flatter bonnet. For lighting, it will sport redesigned LED headlights with sleek LED DRLs, and split LED taillamps. On the sides, the sedan will come flanked by body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and glossy black alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

Information about the powertrain of the eleventh-generation Honda Civic is unknown as of now. For reference, the current-generation sedan has a 1.8-liter petrol engine making 140hp of power and 174Nm of torque, and a 1.6-liter diesel unit producing 118hp and 300Nm.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Not much has been revealed about the interiors of the 2021 Honda Civic. However, it is expected to come with major upgrades over the existing model. The car will get power-adjustable seats wrapped in leather, a sunroof, multiple airbags, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should also have a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.

Information What about the price?