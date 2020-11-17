Mercedes-Benz is working to launch the new-generation EQS SUV by the end of 2021 or early-2022. It will be based on the upcoming EQS sedan and will be a part of the extended S-Class family. In the latest development, the EQS SUV was spotted testing in Germany, revealing some of its design details like angular headlamps, heavy-duty alloy wheels, and flush door handles.

Exteriors Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: At a glance

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will be based on the company's EVA (Electric Vehicles Architecture) platform. It will feature a blacked-out front grille, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a rounded shoulder line. It will house sleek, angular headlamps with integrated DLRs, LED fog lamps, and circular LED taillights. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will have an all-electric powertrain that is expected to offer 395hp-592hp of maximum power and up to 700km of range, depending on the variant. Transmission duties on the car will be handled by an automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

At present, not much is known about the interiors of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. However, it will have a luxurious cabin, featuring premium upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and ambient lighting. It will also sport a large touchscreen infotainment unit with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, the SUV will offer multiple airbags, automated emergency braking, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information How much will it cost?