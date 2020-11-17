South Korean automaker Hyundai has unveiled the facelifted version of its Kona Electric SUV. The four-wheeler has a refreshed look, a feature-packed cabin, and comes with safety features like blindspot assistance, rear cross-traffic assistance, and safe exit warning. The SUV is offered with a choice of two battery packs. Here are more details.

Exteriors Hyundai Kona Electric (facelift): At a glance

Hyundai Kona Electric (facelift) has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, muscular bonnet, and a closed front bumper that houses an asymmetric charging port as well as small air intakes. It also gets sleek headlamps. On the rear, the car offers a revised bumper and wrap-around tail lamps. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,600mm.

Information Power and performance

The facelifted Hyundai Kona Electric houses two electric motors and is offered with two battery pack choices: 39.2kWh and 64kWh. The former combination churns out 134hp/395Nm and offers a range of 304km while the latter generates 201hp/395Nm and promises a range of 483km.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The Hyundai Kona Electric (facelift) has a dual-tone 5-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The vehicle packs a 10.25-inch digital instrument console and an 8-inch/10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for BlueLink connected car technology. On the safety front, it offers multiple airbags, blind-spot collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, emergency call function, and safe exit warning.

