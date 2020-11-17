Last updated on Nov 17, 2020, 02:50 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
South Korean automaker Hyundai has unveiled the facelifted version of its Kona Electric SUV.
The four-wheeler has a refreshed look, a feature-packed cabin, and comes with safety features like blindspot assistance, rear cross-traffic assistance, and safe exit warning. The SUV is offered with a choice of two battery packs.
Here are more details.
Hyundai Kona Electric (facelift) has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, muscular bonnet, and a closed front bumper that houses an asymmetric charging port as well as small air intakes. It also gets sleek headlamps.
On the rear, the car offers a revised bumper and wrap-around tail lamps. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,600mm.
The facelifted Hyundai Kona Electric houses two electric motors and is offered with two battery pack choices: 39.2kWh and 64kWh. The former combination churns out 134hp/395Nm and offers a range of 304km while the latter generates 201hp/395Nm and promises a range of 483km.
The Hyundai Kona Electric (facelift) has a dual-tone 5-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The vehicle packs a 10.25-inch digital instrument console and an 8-inch/10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for BlueLink connected car technology.
On the safety front, it offers multiple airbags, blind-spot collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, emergency call function, and safe exit warning.
The Hyundai Kona Electric (facelift) with a 39.2kWh battery pack is expected to be launched in India as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit in 2021. Further, it will command some premium over the current-generation model, which costs Rs. 23.75 lakh.
