Lamborghini has teased the arrival of a new supercar on its social media accounts, ahead of the launch tomorrow. The upcoming model is likely to be known as the Huracan Super Trofeo Omologato (STO) and is touted to be the fastest Huracan EVO yet. As for the highlights, it will have an aggressive racing-inspired design and draw power from a 5.2-liter V10 engine.

Facebook Post Here's a look at the teaser

Exteriors Lamborghini Huracan STO: At a glance

The Lamborghini Huracan STO will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, sleek headlights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. There will be a large wing, an elongated sharkfin, and dual exhaust tips on the rear end. Notably, the car will be 150kg lighter than the existing EVO model.

Information Power and performance

The Lamborghini Huracan STO will draw power from a more powerful version of the 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated V10 engine seen on the EVO. On the EVO, the motor comes mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox, and delivers 632hp of power and 600Nm of peak torque.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The details about the interiors of the Lamborghini Huracan STO are unavailable. However, it should offer a 2-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay. To ensure the safety of the passengers, the car should have multiple airbags, electronic driving aids, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information What about the pricing?