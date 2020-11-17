Last updated on Nov 17, 2020, 03:55 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
The new-generation Hyundai Elantra, which was unveiled in the US in March, will be launched in India in 2021, as per CarWale. However, there is no definite timeline regarding the arrival of the premium sedan.
The new Elantra has a sportier design, feature-loaded cabin, and a petrol-hybrid powertrain that is unlikely to be available on the India-bound model.
Here's our roundup.
The new Hyundai Elantra is based on the company's K3 platform, featuring a cascading grille with 'Parametric-jewel-pattern,' sloping roofline, and a sharp-looking spoiler positioned on the sculpted bumper.
For lighting, the sedan houses swept-back LED headlamps and a full-width LED taillight.
On the sides, it is flanked by body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and sporty alloy wheels.
In India, the Hyundai Elantra is expected to come with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 2.0-liter petrol motor that makes 150hp of power and 192Nm of peak torque and a 1.5-liter diesel unit that generates 112hp of power and 250Nm of torque.
Inside, the next-generation Hyundai Elantra offers a luxurious 5-seater cabin with ventilated seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, a Bose sound system, and adaptive cruise control.
The sedan also has a digital instrument cluster and a 'floating' 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and BlueLink technology.
For safety, it gets automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and parking cameras.
The new Elantra is likely to be launched in India sometime in 2021. The official pricing details are unknown as of now but it is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 16 lakh.
