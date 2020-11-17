Last updated on Nov 17, 2020, 03:58 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
German automaker Volkswagen has listed the Taigun SUV on its official Indian website, hinting at its imminent launch. The details of the India-specific model are yet to be revealed but interested customers can register on the website to receive the latest updates.
The upcoming Taigun will offer a sporty look, a feature-packed cabin with connected car technology, and a BS6-compliant petrol engine.
The Volkswagen Taigun will have a chromed grille with horizontal slats, silvered bumpers, faux skid plates, and LED headlights with integrated DRLs.
The SUV will be flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
There will be a window wiper, a roof-mounted spoiler, and connected LED tail lamps on the rear side.
The India-specific Volkswagen Taigun is expected to be powered by a 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine that makes 150hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. The motor should come mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.
The Volkswagen Taigun will have a 5-seater cabin with soft-touch upholstery, an electric sunroof, leather seats, and steering-mounted controls.
The SUV will house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected car technology.
On the safety front, it will provide multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a parking camera.
The Volkswagen Taigun is expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks. As for the pocket-pinch, it will cost around Rs. 10 lakh and take on rivals like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
