German automaker Volkswagen has listed the Taigun SUV on its official Indian website, hinting at its imminent launch. The details of the India-specific model are yet to be revealed but interested customers can register on the website to receive the latest updates. The upcoming Taigun will offer a sporty look, a feature-packed cabin with connected car technology, and a BS6-compliant petrol engine.

Exteriors Volkswagen Taigun: At a glance

The Volkswagen Taigun will have a chromed grille with horizontal slats, silvered bumpers, faux skid plates, and LED headlights with integrated DRLs. The SUV will be flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. There will be a window wiper, a roof-mounted spoiler, and connected LED tail lamps on the rear side.

Information Power and performance

The India-specific Volkswagen Taigun is expected to be powered by a 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine that makes 150hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. The motor should come mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The Volkswagen Taigun will have a 5-seater cabin with soft-touch upholstery, an electric sunroof, leather seats, and steering-mounted controls. The SUV will house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected car technology. On the safety front, it will provide multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a parking camera.

Information How much will it cost?