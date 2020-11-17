Italian automaker Aprilia is expected to launch the next-generation RSV4 motorbike in the coming weeks. In the latest development, a production-ready model of the bike has been spotted for the first time. As per the reports, it will have an RS 660-inspired design, a host of electronic features, and a Euro 5-compliant V4 engine. Here are more details.

Design 2021 Aprilia RSV4: At a glance

The next-generation Aprilia RSV4 will have a fully-faired look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen. It will also have a twin-pod headlamp and indicator-mounted rear-view mirrors. The bike will pack a Bluetooth-enabled color-TFT screen, an all-LED lighting setup, golden-colored front forks, and designer blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Aprilia RSV4 will draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 1,078cc, liquid-cooled, V4 engine. The power details are unknown as of now but in the Euro 4 state-of-tune, the mill makes 217hp of power at 13,200rpm and 122Nm of torque at 11,000rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The upcoming Aprilia RSV4 will be equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with cornering ABS, wheelie control, launch control, cruise control, and traction control. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the premium two-wheeler will be taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and an Ohlins mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?