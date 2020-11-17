Last updated on Nov 17, 2020, 06:31 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Renault will unveil the concept version of the Kiger SUV tomorrow i.e. November 18 in India, the company has announced. The upcoming model, codenamed HBC, will arrive in production form in 2021.
As per the previous leaks and teasers, the Kiger Concept will have a sleek grille, faux skid plates, LED headlamps, and a sporty-looking rear section.
Like the 7-seater Triber, the upcoming Renault Kiger Concept will be based on the company's CMF-A+ (Compact Modular Family) platform.
It will feature a chrome-finished two-slat grille, wheel cladding, sporty alloy wheels, a black insert on the rear bumper, shark fin antenna, and a rear wiper.
For lighting, the car will house split headlamps with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs and C-shaped LED tail lamps.
The production-specific Renault Kiger will reportedly be offered in two BS6-compliant engine options: a 72hp, 1.0-liter petrol motor and a 95hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit. Both the mills will come mated to a 5-speed manual or an automatic transmission.
The Renault Kiger Concept will have a minimalist cabin with dual-tone interiors, automatic climate control, angular AC vents, cruise control, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It will have an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, the car should offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.
The pricing details of the Renault Kiger will be announced during the launch event, which is expected to happen sometime in 2021. However, the SUV is likely to be priced at around Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom).
