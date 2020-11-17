Last updated on Nov 17, 2020, 06:31 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Chinese automaker Evoke Motorcycles is gearing up to launch its Urban Classic electric motorcycle in India soon. In the latest development, the battery-powered two-wheeler has been spotted in the country, revealing its key details.
As per the reports, the Urban Classic e-bike will have a sporty design, a touchscreen instrument cluster, and an 8.42kWh Lithium-ion battery pack.
Here are more details.
The Evoke Urban Classic will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a diamond-stitched leather seat, and a bulbous headlamp.
The bike will come with a touchscreen instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and blacked-out alloy wheels.
It will have a kerb weight of 179kg, and will be offered in two shades of Oceanic Blue and Galaxy Black.
The Evoke Urban Classic will pack a 19kW motor and an 8.42kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The powertrain will generate 25.6hp/117Nm and deliver a range of 200km on a single charge. The battery can be recharged up to 80% in 90 minutes using a 3.6kW charger.
The bike is touted to sprint from 0-60km/h in 3 seconds, and has a claimed top-speed of 130km/h.
To ensure the safety of the passengers, the Evoke Urban Classic will be equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels. It will also offer three riding modes: Pro, City, and Eco.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by upside-down forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The Evoke Urban Classic electric motorcycle is expected to be launched in India in the coming days. As for the pocket-pinch, it is likely to carry a price-figure of around Rs. 6 lakh.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.