Chinese automaker Evoke Motorcycles is gearing up to launch its Urban Classic electric motorcycle in India soon. In the latest development, the battery-powered two-wheeler has been spotted in the country, revealing its key details. As per the reports, the Urban Classic e-bike will have a sporty design, a touchscreen instrument cluster, and an 8.42kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. Here are more details.

Design Evoke Urban Classic: At a glance

The Evoke Urban Classic will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a diamond-stitched leather seat, and a bulbous headlamp. The bike will come with a touchscreen instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and blacked-out alloy wheels. It will have a kerb weight of 179kg, and will be offered in two shades of Oceanic Blue and Galaxy Black.

Internals Power and performance

The Evoke Urban Classic will pack a 19kW motor and an 8.42kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The powertrain will generate 25.6hp/117Nm and deliver a range of 200km on a single charge. The battery can be recharged up to 80% in 90 minutes using a 3.6kW charger. The bike is touted to sprint from 0-60km/h in 3 seconds, and has a claimed top-speed of 130km/h.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the passengers, the Evoke Urban Classic will be equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels. It will also offer three riding modes: Pro, City, and Eco. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by upside-down forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much will it cost?