The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) to not use any Chinese equipment in its 4G upgradation work. The action comes as a case of retaliation in light of the Galway Valley clash between India and China that left 20 Indian soldiers martyred. Private telcos are also likely to get similar instructions. Here's more about the government's latest action.

Plan Companies asked to rework tenders

According to reports, the DoT has instructed BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) that no Chinese company or equipment should be involved in their work to expand into the 4G business. The two ailing telecom public sector units, which are being upgraded to 4G as part of a broader revival plan, have been asked to rework their tender in connection to the matter.

Other companies Private telcos could also be asked to reduce China's dependence

Along with this, the department, which comes under the Ministry of Communications, is also mulling asking private telcos to reduce their dependence on China and Chinese equipment. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have been working with Chinese giant Huawei for their current networks, while BSNL works with ZTE. Jio, on the other hand, uses equipment from South Korea's Samsung for its 4G/5G networks.

5G Change also possible in 5G roll-out plan

The latest decisions from the government could also trickle down to 5G roll-out in India. The bids have already been postponed and industry experts think that the government will review its information and communications technology (ICT) strategy and keep Chinese vendors like ZTE and Huawei out of the 5G network equipment business in the country.

Clash The response comes after India-China clash at LAC