At a time when more and more people are losing their jobs due to the impact of COVID-19, Amazon is working to provide part-time income opportunities to many. In the same regard, the company, led by the world's richest man Jeff Bezos, has announced the expansion of its Flex freelance delivery program to more than 35 cities in India, its key overseas market.

Program What is Flex delivery program?

Launched last year, the Flex delivery program allows individuals to enroll with the company and help with the delivery of its packages, much like a freelance job. The effort originally debuted in three cities but has since been able to open a way for "tens of thousands" of homemakers, students, and others to work part-time and earn money.

Earning How much one can earn?

As part of Flex, an individual can earn between Rs. 120 to Rs. 140 per hour by delivering packages. And, with the expansion of the program, it is now open to individuals looking for part-time jobs in more than 35 Indian cities, including major metros as well as non-metros like Raipur, Hubli, Gwalior, and Nashik, among others.

Quote "Opportunity to earn more during these tough times"

"We have received an overwhelming response," Prakash Rochlani, the Director of Last Mile Transportation at Amazon India, said, adding that Flex "partners enjoy the part-time opportunity to earn more, especially at this time when the country is economically recovering from the impact of nationwide lockdown."

Benefit This will upscale Amazon's delivery services

Along with creating part-time income opportunities, Amazon Flex program will also give a direct push to Amazon's delivery services, making them more efficient. Both Amazon and its Walmart-owned competitor Flipkart were hit by India's coronavirus-induced lockdown, although most of the restrictions have now been lifted, allowing the companies to resume deliveries and get sales figures close to pre-lockdown levels.

Safety Amazon says it will ensure the safety of Flex partners