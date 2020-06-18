Flipkart is all set to kick off the Big Saving Days sale on its platform from June 23. Under the four-day sale, which will end on June 27, the e-commerce giant will offer a massive discount on some of the best-selling smartphones. Further, Flipkart will offer no-cost EMI options, exchange discounts, and an extra 10% discount through HDFC Bank Cards.

Phone #1 Motorola RAZR (2019): At a glance

RAZR (2019), Motorola's foldable phone, will be available at Rs. 1,24,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,49,999) along with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 25,000. It sports an HD+ 6.2-inch flexible OLED screen on the inside and a secondary 2.7-inch display for accessing notifications. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 710 chipset, coupled with 6GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 2,510mAh battery.

Information Motorola RAZR (2019) features a 16MP rear camera

In the camera department, the Motorola RAZR has a single 16MP sensor with an f/1.7 lens. For selfies, there is a 5MP (f/2.0) camera housed in the notch of the main screen.

Phone #2 Apple iPhone Xs: Design and display

In the sale, Apple's flagship iPhone Xs (64GB) will be available at Rs. 58,999 (MRP: Rs. 89,900). The handset features a notched design with a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1125x2436 pixels) OLED screen. It also gets an IP68 rating and Face ID setup for biometric authentication. Further, it draws power from an A12 Bionic chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Information iPhone Xs comes with a 12MP dual rear camera

The iPhone Xs houses a dual rear camera comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 7MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Phone #3 Mi Mix 2: Specifications

Xiaomi's budget-friendly Mi Mix 2 will be available at Rs. 14,999 (MRP: Rs. 37,999). The handset offers an edge-to-edge display with a 5.99-inch-full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) LCD screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It gets a 3,400mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information Mi Mix 2 houses a 12MP single rear camera

The Mi Mix 2 features a 12MP (f/2.0) single rear camera setup with a dual-LED flash. On the front, it has a 5MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper. Further, the rear camera can shoot 4K videos at 30fps.

Phone #4 Vivo Z1x: Screen, chipset, RAM, storage

The Vivo Z1x will be up for grabs at Rs. 14,990 (MRP: Rs. 18,990). The handset features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design. It sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor. At the heart, it packs a Snapdragon 712 chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Information Vivo Z1x features a 48MP triple rear camera