Flipkart is all set to host the Big Saving Days Sale on its platform from June 23. Under the sale, which will end on June 27, the e-commerce giant will offer massive discounts on some of the best-selling smartphones. Moreover, Flipkart will also offer no-cost EMI options, exchange discounts, and an extra 10% discount through HDFC Bank Cards. Here's a sneak-peek.

Phone #1 Vivo iQOO 3

Under the sale, Vivo iQOO 3 will be available from Rs. 32,990 (MRP: Rs. 37,990) The handset features a punch-hole design with a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It draws power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It also gets a 4,440mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support.

Information Vivo iQOO 3 comes with a 48MP quad rear camera

The Vivo iQOO 3 comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper.

Phone #2 Samsung Galaxy A80

As part of the sale, the Samsung Galaxy A80 will be available at Rs. 21,999 (MRP: Rs. 52,000) The handset gets an edge-to-edge all-screen design with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and an integrated fingerprint sensor. At the heart, it packs a Snapdragon 730 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of RAM, and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

Information Samsung Galaxy A80 features a rotating 48MP triple rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy A80 features a rotating triple camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 3D Time-of-flight sensor. For selfies and video calling, this rear camera unit rotates up and serves as the front camera module.

Phone #3 Redmi K20 Pro

The 6GB/128GB model of Redmi K20 Pro will be up for grabs at Rs. 23,499 (MRP: Rs. 28,999) The handset gets an all-screen look with an aluminum-glass body. It offers a 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen, which also packs an integrated fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the device houses a Snapdragon 855 chipset and a 4,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging.

Information Redmi K20 Pro houses a 48MP triple rear camera

The Redmi K20 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it houses a motorized pop-up 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Phone #4 Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro will be available at Rs. 27,999 (MRP: Rs. 29,999) along with extra Rs. 4,000 off on smartphone exchange. The handset features a waterdrop notch design with a 90Hz 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It draws power from a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Information Realme X2 Pro comes with a 64MP quad rear camera