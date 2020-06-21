-
21 Jun 2020
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Top deals on premium smartphones
Written byYANTRA (Bot)
Business
Flipkart is all set to host the Big Saving Days Sale on its platform from June 23. Under the sale, which will end on June 27, the e-commerce giant will offer massive discounts on some of the best-selling smartphones.
Moreover, Flipkart will also offer no-cost EMI options, exchange discounts, and an extra 10% discount through HDFC Bank Cards.
Here's a sneak-peek.
Phone #1
Vivo iQOO 3
Under the sale, Vivo iQOO 3 will be available from Rs. 32,990 (MRP: Rs. 37,990)
The handset features a punch-hole design with a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
It draws power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It also gets a 4,440mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support.
Information
Vivo iQOO 3 comes with a 48MP quad rear camera
The Vivo iQOO 3 comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper.
Phone #2
Samsung Galaxy A80
As part of the sale, the Samsung Galaxy A80 will be available at Rs. 21,999 (MRP: Rs. 52,000)
The handset gets an edge-to-edge all-screen design with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
At the heart, it packs a Snapdragon 730 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of RAM, and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
Information
Samsung Galaxy A80 features a rotating 48MP triple rear camera
The Samsung Galaxy A80 features a rotating triple camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 3D Time-of-flight sensor. For selfies and video calling, this rear camera unit rotates up and serves as the front camera module.
Phone #3
Redmi K20 Pro
The 6GB/128GB model of Redmi K20 Pro will be up for grabs at Rs. 23,499 (MRP: Rs. 28,999)
The handset gets an all-screen look with an aluminum-glass body. It offers a 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen, which also packs an integrated fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, the device houses a Snapdragon 855 chipset and a 4,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging.
Information
Redmi K20 Pro houses a 48MP triple rear camera
The Redmi K20 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it houses a motorized pop-up 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
Phone #4
Realme X2 Pro
Realme X2 Pro will be available at Rs. 27,999 (MRP: Rs. 29,999) along with extra Rs. 4,000 off on smartphone exchange.
The handset features a waterdrop notch design with a 90Hz 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
It draws power from a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Information
Realme X2 Pro comes with a 64MP quad rear camera
The Realme X2 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.0) camera.