COVID-19 pandemic, and the lockdown enforced to contain it, has wrecked the Indian economy. During the two months of the lockdown, factories were shut, demand was down, and the unemployment rate went above 20%. However, to help people in this crisis, KillerLaunch is serving as a seamless way to connect job-seekers with recruiters. Here's our conversation with Nimika Jaggi, the Sales Head at KillerLaunch.

KillerLaunch Discover full-time, remote jobs and internships

KillerLaunch is a platform aimed at launching careers in India. It allows recruiters to list job/internship openings, which job-seekers can explore and use to submit their applications. "The visually appealing and content focused profile functions on KillerLaunch gives you full control of what recruiters will see," Jaggi says, noting that one can easily filter jobs and apply at the click of a button.

Job updates come directly on your email

Just like job-seekers, the recruiters on KillerLaunch can also shortlist, hire, or reject a candidate at the click of a button, according to Jaggi. She asserts, "All updates regarding shortlisting and hiring are available immediately on the platform as well as on your email." This ensures transparency and keeps the candidates from falsely pinning hope on a stalemate.

Job security People are deeply worried about job security

Jaggi went on to add that people are deeply worried about their jobs. "We have had a lot of people on our platform talk about job insecurity and how bleak their future seems," she said. "We also found that despite losing jobs, a lot of people were not applying for new ones [because the] recruiters were ghosting them, and this discouraged them."

Requirement Recruiters need to re-evaluate hiring methods

Jaggi says that recruiters need to re-evaluate their hiring methods, understand the importance of talent, and be more empathetic. "The smallest yet most significant step for recruiters is to update the potential applicants of their status. Inform the candidates whether they've been shortlisted or rejected and be more transparent during hiring," she suggested to recruiters looking for the right candidate.

Message Job-seekers should focus on upskilling, clear-up queries

Job-seekers, on their part, should focus on completing their resume and upskilling for bagging the right job, according to Jaggi. She also said "Virtual recruitment is new for everyone, and job applicants shouldn't hesitate to ask about what the video interview will entail, how they should prepare for future rounds during the recruitment process, is it a Work From Home job, etc."

Quote "Be candid about your expectations"

Jaggi told job-seekers to be candid about their expectations from the company and remunerations offered and encouraged everyone to ask their employers "How will the company help if, god forbid, I contract the coronavirus? Will they offer paid sick leave, help with the bills, etc."

Improving situation Situation improving, now is time to start applying