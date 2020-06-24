In a major development, Singapore's leading telcos have chosen Nokia and Ericsson to build the core of their next-generation 5G networks. The decision comes amid widespread security concerns around the network equipment provided by the Chinese companies. Notably, the nationwide 5G connectivity on the island is expected to be enabled in the next five years. Here's more about it.

Telcos Two telcos chosen for nationwide 5G roll-out

Just recently, Singapore's telecom regulator Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) awarded final contracts of 5G roll-out to two telecom companies - Singtel Mobile and a joint venture consortium between StarHub Mobile and M1 Limited. Under this license, the companies have been tasked to set up the infrastructure and enable high-speed 5G connectivity across the whole island by 2025.

Deployment Singtel to work with Ericsson, StarHub-M1 with Nokia

Following the IMDA's announcement, both Singtel and StarHub-M1 consortium issued statements confirming their preferred technologies for enabling 5G coverage in Singapore. The former stated that it has selected Sweden's Ericsson for building the radio access network, core, and mmWave networks of its 5G infrastructure, while StarHub-M1 claimed its preferred choice is Finland-based Nokia for the same job.

Third player One telco has partnered with Huawei

Along with the two key players, a third telecom company, TPG Telecom, will also be rolling out 5G, but it has not been awarded the nationwide license. TPG is working with China's Huawei for network gear and has only been allowed to operate smaller 5G networks that provide spot coverage using airwaves that are in abundance.

Questions Security concerns over Chinese telecom gear

Singapore's decision to sideline Chinese companies in 5G upgrade comes amid concerns around the possible existence of security backdoors in their network equipment. Chinese telecom gear is certainly cheaper than its foreign counterparts but the security concerns have made governments skeptical. Along with Singapore, US, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Taiwan have also kept China out of 5G deployment efforts.

Information India could also take the same route

Not to mention, amid heightened border tensions with China, India could also take a similar move and keep Chinese companies out of its 5G roll-out plan. The country has already instructed state-run telcos BSNL and MTNL to ditch Chinese equipment from their 4G upgrade plans.

Benefits 5G will enable next-generation applications