India's recent ban on 59 Chinese applications has unsettled some very popular businesses in the neighboring nation, including that of video-sharing service TikTok. Now, in light of the whole matter, TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has written to his employees in India, telling them that this is an "unfortunate challenge" but the company is working to get the matter resolved. Here's more about it.

Impact App no longer available, complying with the ban

When India banned TikTok, deeming it "prejudicial to state security," it disappeared from app stores and became inaccessible to those who already had it on their phones. The company then issued a statement clarifying that it is complying with the ban but has not violated any privacy or security requirement under the Indian law or shared user information with the Chinese government.

Message Mayer says they are working with concerned stakeholders

In his message to TikTok India employees, Mayer said they have "encountered an unfortunate challenge in India." However, he emphasized that they remain "resolved and committed" to the company's mission of democratizing the internet and "are working with stakeholders to address their concerns" and explore a course of action for the possible return of the service.

Quote "TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy laws"

"TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and places the highest importance on user privacy and integrity," Mayer added, echoing the statement from Nikhil Gandhi, the company's India head.

Support 200 million Indians express themselves via TikTok

Mayer added, since its launch in 2018, TikTok has ensured "that over 200 million users in India are able to express their joy and creativity, celebrate self-expression, and share experiences with a growing global community." He stated that these users enjoy "creative works of artists, storytellers, educators, and performers from across the country who have forged new avenues of livelihood improvement."

Assurance Creators will be supported, Mayer emphasized

For creators who received opportunities for brand promotions and associations through TikTok, the company will give full support till the government order is in effect, Mayer assured. "Our creator managers are actively engaging with our top creators to reassure them of our efforts and updates about [the] path forward," he noted while confirming the company's commitment to supporting the welfare of its creator community.

Employees' well-being Employees' well-being also a top priority