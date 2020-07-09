Amid calls to boycott the foreign goods, especially those from China, to make way for Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Government of India is looking to have origin country of products displayed across online shopping portals. The Centre has asked e-commerce companies to start implementing the change starting next month. But, the firms have pushed back, saying that the deadline is not feasible. Here's more.

Deadline Proposal for displaying country of origin for products listed online

In a recent meeting with officials from close to 30 e-commerce firms, including Flipkart and Amazon, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) expressed the intention to have the country of origin of products displayed. The department proposed it wants e-commerce firms to start displaying these details for new product listings by August 1 and for existing products by October 1.

Goal Goal to cut imports, final decision yet to be taken

By display origin country, the government hopes to ride on the vocal for local sentiment and cut down the imports of foreign goods. However, as of now, the deadline has not been finalized, given that retailers have pushed back against the suggested deadline, saying that they need more time, and this transition should be executed in phases with the involvement of manufacturers, sellers.

Requirements Also, legal provisions have to be discussed

Along with the resistance from e-commerce companies, DPIIT also has to iron out relevant legal provisions to make it mandatory for manufacturers and sellers to display origin country on their products listed online. Currently, there is no requirement to display origin country on non-packaged goods but the department is looking to hold discussions with the Consumer Affairs Ministry to get that changed.

Quote Here's what a DPIIT official told HT on the matter

"We heard the views of the e-commerce players. A date for implementation of the 'country or origin' proposal has not been finalized yet. We will consult with the department of consumer affairs before taking a final call as packaging is their domain."

Requirement Big players requested 2-3 months' time

According to reports, both Amazon and Flipkart, India's biggest e-commerce players with lakhs of sellers, expressed they need around 3 months' time to make this change and rule out people and technology-related hurdles. Apart from these two, the meeting was also attended by representatives from Jio, Shoppers Stop, Croma, Snapdeal, Lenskart, Paytm, Grofers, Tata CLiQ, Pharmeasy, 1MG, HomeShop 18, Swiggy, Zomato, and Medikabazaar.

Quote New listings' work to begin ASAP, said one meeting member