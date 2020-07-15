Google will be investing Rs. 33,737 crore ($4.5 billion) in Reliance Industries' telecom-to-digital entity Jio Platforms. The announcement came directly from Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and MD of Reliance, during the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the conglomerate. It builds on a series of deals struck by the company over the last four months. Here's more about it.

Announcement #1 Google taking 7.7% stake

As part of the latest fund-raise, Ambani said, Google will infuse Rs. 33,737 crore for a 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms. This makes the internet giant the 13th major strategic partner for the company and takes the total capital it has raised in the last few months well over Rs. 1,52,055 crore. In all, Jio has sold 32.94% of its stake.

Information Plan to build OS for affordable smartphones

The partnership between Jio and Google will be geared towards building an Android-based OS that could power affordable smartphones and enable access to 4G and 5G connectivity to every Indian. This is the biggest chunk of the $10 billion investment Google had announced for India.

Announcement #2 Jio's made-in-India 5G solution

Along with Google's investment, Jio has also announced its own made-in-India 5G solution. "Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch that will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India," the Reliance Chairman said, adding that the technology would go into testing soon and become ready for deployment by next year. Notably, it will also be sold to other nations.

Benefits 5G connectivity to create compelling solutions across multiple verticals

With ultra-fast 5G, Ambani noted, people will be able to create compelling solutions across industry verticals like media, financial services, new commerce, education, healthcare, agriculture, smart cities, smart manufacturing & smart mobility. Beyond this and 4G, Jio has also built world-class capabilities in Cloud computing, Devices and OS, Big Data, AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, Natural Language Understanding & Computer Vision, he added.

Announcement #3 JioTV Plus to aggregate content from leading OTT platforms

Speaking about Jio Fiber, Akash Ambani said that the TV set-top box (bundled with it) will come with JioTV Plus, a service that will aggregate content from several OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Voot, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and YouTube. Beyond this, app developers will be able to create, submit, and monetize apps covering a range of categories for the platform.

Announcement #4 Jio Glass, mixed reality product, announced