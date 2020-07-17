A few hours ago, billionaire industrialist Shiv Nadar announced his decision to step down from the role of Chairperson at HCL Technologies, the multinational IT giant he founded four decades ago. Now, the board of directors at the company have chosen Nadar's daughter, Roshni Nadar Malhotra (38), to take over as the new Chairperson of HCL Tech with immediate effect. Here are more details.

Fact #1 The wealthiest woman in India

The only child of the outgoing Chairperson, Roshni Nadar Malhotra has been leading as the CEO and Executive Director of the HCL Corporation and the Vice-Chairperson on the Board of HCL Technologies. In 2019, she was hailed as the wealthiest woman in India with an estimated net worth of Rs. 36,800 crore as well as Forbes' 54th most powerful woman in the world.

Details Early schooling in India, graduation abroad

Roshni grew up in Delhi and did her early schooling from the Vasant Valley School. Then, she moved to the US and graduated from Northwestern University in Illinois, majoring in Radio, TV, Film Communication. After that, she got a Master's degree in Business Administration from Kellogg School of Management, specializing in Social Enterprise Management and Strategy.

Work Then, she returned to India, joined HCL, became CEO

After returning, Roshni worked as a producer in some companies and then joined HCL. In a year, she rose to the position of CEO and Executive Director at HCL Corp. and has since been providing "strategic guidance" to the organization. Notably, she has also been serving as the trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation and the Chairperson of VidyaGyan Leadership Academy for economically underprivileged.

Information Four years later, Roshni joined the board of HCL Tech

In 2013, about four years after joining HCL Corp., Roshni came onto the board of HCL Tech (which is a subsidiary of HCL Corp.) as the Additional Director. She had also been involved in various brand-building projects across the HCL Group.

Wildlife conservation Founder of The Habitats Trust

Along with leading several business and philanthropic efforts, Roshni has also been working toward wildlife conservation. About two years ago, she had established The Habitats Trust, a foundation that is working toward protecting India's natural habitats and its indigenous species, with the ultimate goal of creating and conserving sustainable ecosystems through strategic partnerships and collaborations.

Honors Several honors throughout this journey