As the COVID-19 pandemic has left tens of thousands of people jobless, struggling for their monthly salaries, the Delhi government has embarked on a mission to help them get back to work. It has launched a new free job portal that can be used by anyone to find suitable work opportunities in the national capital. Here is more about it.

Portal Rozgar Bazaar: A marketplace for job seekers, employers

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the new job portal by the name of 'Rozgar Bazaar'. He said it will serve as a marketplace where both job seekers, who had lost their work, and employers, who were shut for months due to the lockdown, can connect for potential work opportunities and, ultimately, help revive the economy of Delhi.

Quote Goal to bridge gap between employers, job seekers: Kejriwal

"There are people who want jobs and there are traders, businessmen, professionals, contractors who are not getting the right person for their work," Kejriwal said at a virtual press briefing. "This portal will fill this gap by bringing them together on one platform."

Access Free to use by anyone in any state

In fact, any Indian can use this job portal as long as they are willing to work in Delhi. The tool is also completely free to use for both applicants and recruiters, although both the parties will have to provide suitable details to get started. The recruiters have to detail the job, while the applicants are needed to provide their qualifications, experience details.

Usage How to use the portal?

To get started, you have to visit the portal at jobs.delhi.gov.in. From there, choose either 'I want a job' or 'I want to hire' depending on your need and set up your profile by verifying your number and providing the details of the job you are looking for or want to hire for. Once that is done, you can start hiring or exploring jobs.

Candidates can call/message recruiters directly

Notably, the portal provides the option to call recruiters directly or text them on WhatsApp for a particular role. Once you apply, that particular listing will start appearing in the 'Your applications' category. The site will also provide a profile section to let you update your work experience, education, or some other detail if required.

Response Work to revive economy comes as COVID-19 remains 'under control'