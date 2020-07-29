From small businesses to multi-billion-dollar conglomerates, almost every organization today relies on digital marketing at some level. The strategy is a major driver of growth but one has to keep some important things in mind to make sure this success is actually realized, according to Jitesh Tilwani, a digital marketing expert and the founder of Nagpur-based Examplad Media. Here's Tilwani's conversation with NewsBytes.

Digital marketing It is not just about running ads

By definition, Digital marketing is the act of promoting, selling something by leveraging web-based tools like social media, search, email, or online ads. However, Tilwani says it is not just about using these tools or running ads. "You need to understand how ads work, what leads you are getting, how many customers you are getting, or how much awareness you are able to create."

Goal Creating an impact should be the goal

Tilwani, a software developer by profession and digital marketer by interest, added that the focus of any potential digital marketer should be on creating an impact with their ads and actually generating revenue from them. Notably, the entrepreneur himself has five years of experience in digital marketing and has made Examplad Media one of the fastest-growing digital marketing and advertising companies in India.

Suggestion YouTube and professional institutes can also help

Adding more, Tilwani noted that digital marketing is "huge" but there are universities that offer a proper graduation course in the field, which is pretty useful for potential learners. For those who do not want to spend, he said, "YouTube is the best teacher, [as] you get answers to every question, and personally I learned from YouTube as well."

Progress Tilwani's business has made significant progress in 3 years