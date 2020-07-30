In the wake of the deadly clash with China, India's call for "vocal for local" has grown stronger than ever. People across the country are rooting to promote Indian products while ditching those from China and other countries. Now, to take this mission forward, we have "India Buy Local" - an emerging online store for all things Indian. Here's more about it.

Platform Online marketplace for products originating in India

Started in May 2020, India Buy Local is a homegrown e-commerce platform that sells products across categories ranging from Beauty to Fashion and Home Decor. It works just like any other shopping site, but with one key difference — everything listed on the platform has been made by brands that have originated and registered in India and are manufactured in the country itself.

Quote "For Indian brands and for Indian people"

"What makes us different is the fact that we are catering to Indian brands - those originating from India and making in India," Anish Katyal, India Buy Local's founder, told NewsBytes. "We want to create a marketplace for them and reach out to every Indian."

Goal Goal to make Indian brands household names

Katyal says India Buy Local's mission is to make Indian brands household names for people shopping in the country, regardless of the category. "So, tomorrow, if you are going out for any kind of product, we would have an Indian brand, and if you have the money to spend, there will be products across all price ranges," he added.

Economic support Plus, the Indian economy will be supported

Adding more, Katyal tells us that the products they have listed match those from foreign brands, but the most important thing is that when you shop local, "you are supporting the Indian economy." "We are on the road toward making sure that our Indian economy is so strong that we do not have to be dependent on other foreign brands or investment," he emphasized.

Origin and growth 30 brands onboarded in a few months

The idea of India Buy Local was conceptualized a year ago, but back then, Katyal was not taking it as a full-time stint. However, when India went under a nationwide lockdown, he shifted gears and brought the idea to life. In the few months since then, the marketplace has onboarded 30 good Indian brands, including Star Struck by Sunny Leone, Vi-John, Dabur, and Intex.

Moving ahead Goal to reach 250 brands by end of this year

Given the anti-China sentiments and the widespread calls to be vocal for local, Katyal is hopeful that India Buy Local will have at least 250 brands by the end of this year. Plus, he also expects to have set up all the categories that an Indian user wants, from bicycles and consumer gadgets to home appliances like India-made televisions, microwaves, and refrigerators, by then.

Challenges Prices remain a challenge, but hopes are high

When questioned about the prices of high-quality India-made products in comparison to those from large-scale foreign brands, Katyal said, they are counting on the sentiments of Indians. "Why would I pay Rs. 800 for a T-shirt versus Rs. 400 foreign-based product is because I want to support my Indian economy. I want to help Indians working for growing export houses in India," he said.

Scale 15,000 registered customers, without any funding or foreign backing

As of now, Katyal says, India Buy Local has 15,000 registered customers and a conversion rate of 2 to 3 orders per day, without any external funding or spending on marketing and promotion. The company currently has a team of 16 members, including the founder and CEO, who work across departments ranging from technology and social maketing to order fulfillment.

Hope Prices will go down when volumes are high

Katyal said India Buy Local is now going heavy on its marketing strategy, telling the public why its products are expensive. But, the Delhi-based entrepreneur also noted that as time passes and the order volumes increase, situation will change and the same brands will be able to offer their products at lower price ranges to match their competitors.

Quote We have plans to sustain this, take on big players