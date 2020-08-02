Amazon is all set to kick off its Prime Day sale in India on August 6. Under the sale, which will end on August 7, the e-commerce giant will offer attractive deals on some of the best-selling smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S20+, OnePlus 7T Pro, and Redmi K20 Pro. Amazon will also provide an extra 10% discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards.

Phone #1 Samsung Galaxy S20+

The Galaxy S20+ will be available at Rs. 77,999 (MRP: Rs. 83,000) along with extra Rs. 3,000 off in the form of coupons. The handset sports a 120Hz 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with an under-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it draws power from an Exynos 990 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Information Samsung Galaxy S20+ has a quad rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a ToF 3D sensor. For selfies, it offers a 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Phone #2 OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus's flagship smartphone, the 7T Pro, will be up for grabs at Rs. 43,999 (MRP: Rs. 53,999) along with an additional Rs. 3,000 off on smartphone exchange. The device features a 90Hz 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ chipset paired with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,085mAh battery.

Information OnePlus 7T Pro features a 48MP triple rear camera

The OnePlus 7T Pro has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it packs a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera.

Phone #3 Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi's Redmi K20 Pro will be available at Rs. 22,999 (MRP: Rs. 28,999) along with a no-cost EMI scheme for up to 12 months. The handset sports a 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. At the heart, it packs a Snapdragon 855 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Information Redmi K20 Pro offers a 20MP pop-up selfie camera

The Redmi K20 features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up camera.

Phone #4 OPPO A12

Under the sale, the OPPO A12 will be available at Rs. 9,990 (MRP: Rs. 10,999) along with a free wireless headset worth Rs. 1,499. The handset features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD display and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, up to 4GB of RAM, up to 64GB of storage, and a 4,230mAh battery.

Information OPPO A12 features a 13MP dual rear camera