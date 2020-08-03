-
An engineering dropout who never really loved it in the first place, Paras Vijay Gupta took a huge risk, but it proved to be fruitful.
Today, he runs a successful import, export and manufacturing business, and is inspiring many to follow their dreams.
While there were various obstacles, Paras managed to carve a niche for himself as a successful entrepreneur.
Here's more about him.
Paras tweaked thought process, channelized energy toward business
How did he manage to do it, you might ask.
After leaving his engineering plans behind, Paras tweaked his thought process and channelized his energy toward business, eventually gaining success at it.
Interestingly, he always calls himself an entrepreneur and not a businessman; he believes that there is a massive difference between these two terms.
Businessmen are calculative, entrepreneurs take risks: Paras
Sharing his thoughts, Paras said, "A businessman is only calculative, his main focus is only money and often lacks expansion. But an entrepreneur is calculative, thinks about finance but at the same time is risk bearer. I'm the one who is more of an entrepreneur (sic)."
"I am glad I took risk back then and happy to bear the sweet fruits today," he added.
'Suggest everyone to take risk, follow dreams'
Sharing his advice, Paras, who is also a social media influencer, said, "I suggest, everyone should take up risk and follow their dreams while never giving up." We wish him good luck and success ahead.