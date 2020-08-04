WhatsApp may finally get the go-ahead to launch payments in India. The service debuted as part of a limited trial two years ago but has since been stuck there due to regulatory issues cited by the Indian government. Now, however, it seems that the Facebook-owned company has cleared all those hurdles and set to begin a nationwide (and fully compliant) roll-out. Here's more.

All data localization requirements met, says NPCI

In a letter to RBI last month, the National Payments Corporation of India notified that WhatsApp has met five pending data localization parameters that were needed to broadly launch its payments service. "WhatsApp has satisfied the data localization requirement based on the CERT-In auditor's report and we hereby are giving ICICI Bank (WhatsApp's UPI payment partner) the approval to go live," NPCI noted.

Affidavit filed with Supreme Court last week

After receiving the letter, RBI filed an affidavit with the Supreme Court, noting that "WhatsApp has fully complied with the requirements" of its data localization's circular and that NPCI has permitted the company's partner to go live. The affidavit was filed in response to a petition about WhatsApp's failure to comply with Indian laws, filed by Delhi-based think-tank Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change.

Final decision still pending

Now, the court will announce a hearing date to give its decision on whether WhatsApp Pay should be allowed to expand broadly in the country. If allowed, which is expected to be the case given full compliance, payments will be enabled for 400 million Indians using the messaging service. This will make WhatsApp the biggest rival of Paytm, Amazon Pay, PhonePe, and Google Pay.

No official timeline for roll-out yet

In response to these developments, WhatsApp's spokesperson said, "We understand that NPCI is satisfied with WhatsApp's compliance of the Reserve Bank of India's payment guidelines on data localization. Our team has worked hard to meet these standards." The person added that the company is excited to take payments services to all of its Indian users but did not provide a targeted roll-out timeline.

