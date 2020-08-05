Finding the right dentist for cosmetic surgeries often ends up being a daunting and time-consuming task. There are plenty of professionals, offering a range of services for both adults, kids. Now, to help you find the best options to achieve that perfect smile, we have a list of top 8 cosmetic dentists and surgeons in the US. Let's take a look.

#1 Dr. Mike APA

Dr. Mike APA has offices in New York, Dubai, and Los Angeles, and a line of luxury oral care cosmetics. His work creates a counterculture in aesthetic dentistry, drawing the highest echelon of talent from worldwide to join his team. In 2014, he founded Apa Beauty, a groundbreaking line of luxury oral care cosmetics, raising the bar for daily at-home care.

#2 Dr. Bill Dorfman

Dr. Bill Dorfman is the most famous cosmetic and general dentist worldwide. Affectionately known as "America's Dentist," he has created smiles for many of Hollywood's brightest stars and has also featured in hit ABC series Extreme Makeover. Dr. Dorfman is a noted lecturer & author of the best-selling cosmetic dentistry book, The Smile Guide and the NY Times bestseller Billion Dollar Smile.

#3 Dr. Dan Holtzclaw

Known as the world's leading ALL-ON-4 Dentist, Dr. Dan Holtzclaw is a periodontist, specializing in procedures like full-mouth dental implants, All-On-4 dental implant surgery, traditional implant treatments, bone regeneration, and the treatment of periodontal disease. He is board certified by the American Academy of Periodontology and International Congress of Oral Implantologists and has been named a Leader in Continuing Dental Education by Dentistry Today.

Background Dr. Holtzclaw's experience and background

Dr. Holtzclaw graduated with honors from University of Texas Health Science Center and was commissioned as the US Navy officer. During this time, he completed a one-year Hosptial General Practice Residency at Naval Medical Center and an additional 3-year residency in Periodontics. He was awarded several service medals and finished his naval career as the Periodontist for US Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team.

#4 Dr. Marc Lowenberg

Dr. Marc Lowenberg is sought after in celebrity circles for his ability to reshape and create a perfect camera-ready smile. While his patient base includes the world's celebrated actors, models, musicians and political figures, Dr. Lowenberg regularly transforms the smiles of regular guests in makeover segments on television shows including Extreme Makeover, The Oprah Winfrey Show, Live with Regis and Kelly, amongst others.

Information Ability to recreate smile based on patient's face widely recognized

Dr. Lowenberg's artistic ability to recreate an individualized smile dependent on patient facial structure and personality has long been recognized in magazines and newspapers such as Vogue, W, Harper's Bazaar, The New York Times, People, O, The Oprah Magazine, etc.

#5 Dr. Nicholas Toscano

Dr. Nicholas Toscano spent 13 years with US Navy, where he completed a GPR at the prestigious Walter Reed, "The President's Hospital". He was highly decorated during that time. He has written over 30 papers published in peer-reviewed scientific journals on the subject of surgical therapy and reconstruction of the mouth and is also the co-founder of the Journal of Implant & Advanced Clinical Dentistry.

Information Official dentist for 25 modeling agencies in NYC, LA

Dr. Toscano is currently the official dentist for roughly 25 modeling agencies in NYC and LA. His clients include Victoria's Secret models, Candice Swanepoel, Helena Christensen, Jasmine Tookes, Romee Strijd, Josephine Skriver, Andreja Pejic, Frida Aasen, and Vittoria Ceretti.

#6 Dr. Kevin B Sands

Dr. Kevin B Sands is a specialist in overall dental care and cosmetic dentistry, a graduate of the prestigious USC School of Dentistry, and a member of the California State Dental Association, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and American Dental Association. He has featured in Cosmopolitan, Hollywood Reporter, US News & World Report, US Weekly, and Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

#7 Dr. Rodney Raanan

Dr. Rodney Raanan attained a Bachelor of Science degree in Anthropology at UCLA where he graduated with College and Latin Honors Summa Cum Laude. He obtained his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree with Honors from the University of Southern California. After dental school, he studied an additional three years at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine to complete an advanced specialty degree in Prosthodontics.

#8 Dr. Sam Saleh