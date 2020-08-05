Flipkart is all set to host the Big Saving Days sale on its platform from August 6. Under the sale, which will end on August 10, the e-commerce giant will offer attractive discounts on some of the top-selling smartphones. Additionally, Flipkart will also provide exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and up to 10% extra discount to CITI and ICICI Bank cardholders. Take a look!

Phone #1 OPPO Reno2 F

As part of the sale, OPPO Reno2 F will be up for grabs at Rs. 17,990 (MRP: Rs. 28,990). The smartphone features a notch-less and bezel-less 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an under-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, it is powered by a Helio P70 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Information OPPO Reno2 F has a 48MP quad rear camera

The Reno2 F sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera.

Phone #2 Vivo iQOO 3

iQOO 3 will be available at Rs. 34,990 (MRP: Rs. 37,990) along with an extra Rs. 3,000 discount on prepaid/exchange orders. It features a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and an under-display fingerprint reader. It draws power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support.

Information iQOO 3: For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo iQOO 3 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Phone #3 iPhone Xr

Under the sale, the iPhone Xr will be up for grabs at Rs. 44,999. It has a 6.1-inch notched LCD display with an HD+ resolution (828x1792 pixels) and offers Face ID for unlocking the device. The handset is powered by an A12 Bionic chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 2,942mAh battery which supports Qi-based wireless charging.

Information What's the camera like on the iPhone Xr?

The iPhone Xr has a single 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) rear camera with quad-LED dual-tone flash. On the front, there is a single 7MP (f/2.2) shooter for taking selfies and video calling.

Phone #4 Motorola RAZR

The Motorola RAZR will be available at Rs. 1,24,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,49,999), along with an extra Rs. 20,000 off on prepaid orders. It offers a 6.2-inch HD+ flexible OLED screen on the inside and a 2.7-inch QHD secondary external display. The foldable phone draws power from a Snapdragon 710 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 2,510mAh battery.

Information The Motorola RAZR has a single 16MP rear camera