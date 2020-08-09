While growing up, Hadelin de Ponteves had no idea that he would become an entrepreneur. At the age of 19, he got into the Mathematics program at the Paris-Saclay University. He then did a Master's degree in Artificial Intelligence (AI) from there. After completing his education, at age 25, he joined Google as a data engineer, but he quit soon after. Here's his journey.

At Google, Hadelin built his first AI algorithms. However, despite a great work experience, he doesn't remember that time fondly due to personal issues. He would wake up with the feelings of fear and anxiety. So, at 26, he quit his job at Google and started penning down all the bad emotions he felt. In the process, his emotions and life changed for better.

Thereafter, Hadelin decided to get back to his professional life, and implemented his business idea: an online educational platform, called "MastersWheel". He then met his future business partner Kirill Eremenko in May 2016 through an online networking group. The duo then built the "Machine Learning A-Z" course which became a huge success upon its release by the end of 2016.

After their first course's success as a top bestseller on Udemy, they created more courses, such as "Deep Learning A-Z" and "Artificial Intelligence A-Z". A few months down the line, they had already created over 10 courses, all of which became bestsellers. Hadelin and Kirill first met in the US in 2017 and further strengthened their partnership with their second business idea: BlueLife AI.

