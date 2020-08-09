Last updated on Aug 09, 2020, 09:37 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Sharma
Apple has taken legal action against a small start-up, claiming that its logo closely resembles its own and hurts the "Apple" brand image.
Now, while cases like these are pretty common, this particular one is drawing a lot of attention because even a kid can tell that the logo of the company, Prepear, does not match that of Apple, not even loosely.
Here's more.
Spun out of the "Super Healthy Kids" meal-planning site, Prepear is an application that lets you store all your recipes in one place, plan your meals, make grocery lists, and get them delivered.
It was launched five years ago and is run by a small team, which has now been hit by Apple's legal action, Natalie, the co-founder of the app, wrote on Instagram.
Natalie has alleged that Apple has taken legal action objecting to Prepear's use of a simple "pear-shaped logo".
"The trillion-dollar Apple, has decided to oppose and go after our small business trademark, saying our pear logo is too close to their apple logo and supposedly hurts their brand? This is a big blow to us at Prepear," she added in the Instagram post.
"Apple has opposed the trademark application for our small business...demanding that we change our obviously pear shaped logo, used to represent our brand in the recipe management and meal planning business," Prepear co-founder and COO, Russell Monson, wrote in a Change.org petition against Apple's action.
So far, more than 14,000 people have expressed support for the petition against Apple's aggressive and unwarranted legal action.
The online petition goes on to note that fighting the Cupertino giant has already cost Prepear thousands of dollars and one team member, but it is their moral obligation to stand against such acts and fight for the right to keep their brand identity.
In the petition, the Prepear co-founder also calls out Apple of targeting other small companies with fruit logos.
"Apple has been opposing small businesses with fruit-related logos by starting expensive legal action even when those logos don't look anything like Apple's logo, or aren't in the same line of business as Apple," he writes, describing this whole action as "bullying" by big tech.
Dear Instagram Friends- I NEED YOUR HELP! I know there are a lot of heavy things going on in the world right now, and this is nothing in comparison, but I need your help in a situation that is affecting me, my family, and my coworkers. Please help! Many of you know that I started a business called Prepear almost 5 years ago. It is an app that you can store all your recipes in one place, plan your meals, make grocery lists, and get your groceries delivered all in one place. Recently @apple yes, The trillion dollar Apple, has decided to oppose and go after our small business’ trademark saying our pear logo is too close to their apple logo and supposedly hurts their brand? This is a big blow to us at Prepear. To fight this it will cost tens of thousands of dollars. The CRAZY thing is that Apple has done this to dozens of other other small business fruit logo companies, and many have chosen to abandon their logo, or close doors. While the rest of the world is going out of their way to help small businesses during this pandemic, Apple has chosen to go after our small business. I’m not trying to get anyone to stop using or buying Apple products. I feel a moral obligation to take a stand against Apple's aggressive legal action against small businesses and fight for the right to keep our logo. We are defending ourselves against Apple not only to keep our logo, but to send a message to big tech companies that bullying small businesses has consequences. HOW YOU CAN HELP: 1 Sign the petition (link in my bio or in my stories) 2 Share that same link on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. http://chng.it/QPd2mRYW #savethepearfromapple
A post shared by superhealthykids on
