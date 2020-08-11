If customer engagement is the heart of any successful business, marketing is the key element which helps them flourish. A lot of us, however, lack strategy or direction for marketing, which is why a great marketing coach becomes crucial for success. Each with their own unique style, here we present 10 of the marketing coaches leading the way in their industry.

#1 Dinasty Brown started her first business at 18

Born and raised in Florida, Dinasty D Brown is a full-time entrepreneur, social media strategist, business coach and author. It wasn't until she graduated from high school with honors that proved to the world that she was ambitious, zealous, and a natural-born leader. Furthering her education at Florida State University, she found love in entrepreneurship and started her very first business at eighteen.

Business coach She is an excellent business coach

She exudes the kind of confidence, determination, and ambition that she hopes every young lady will be able to see. Through her online platform, she encourages women to make their dreams a reality. As a business coach, she provides her clients with the necessary tools they need to start an online business, work remotely, grow with social media and make money without limits

Community Her Queendom Community is an inspiration

Her Queendom community has over 20,000 female bosses, including 2,500 women who already started their online businesses. She also prides herself to have coached female entrepreneurs earning around $10,000 and more per month and just recently, two of her clients have reached the $2M mark. Dinasty also establishes a genuine relationship with her clients, making her one of the go-to experts in the field.

#2 Tricia Ikponmwonba

A true marketing and sales expert, Tricia Ikponmwonba works closely with small and medium businesses, helping them build profitable marketing strategies and increase their revenue. Her adept understanding of traditional and emerging marketing channels, project management, pricing strategies, product development, and sales techniques led to the consistent growth in sales and revenue of her clients. Tricia has so far helped over 60,000 African entrepreneurs.

Experience Her experience and versatility are key to success

Her experience as a marketing consultant for over 15 multinational Fortune 100 companies in Nigeria gave her a broad and in-depth knowledge of marketing and sales, which she uses to help her clients achieve their business goals. Tricia's wealth of experience and breadth of knowledge has helped an unbeatable number of her clients reach their goals and achieve success.

Brand She offers training through her brand, TriciaBiz

Through her own brand as "TriciaBiz," she offers training, coaching programs, and digital products. Tricia has also launched a fast-growing digital learning platform that provides affordable courses for start-ups and small businesses across Africa. Most of the lessons in the academy she created are focused on building a successful brand, creating an effective marketing strategy as well as creating sales funnels.

#3 Lindsey Roman

Lindsey Roman is a business educator, social media marketing expert, and photographer based out of Oahu, Hawaii. Through hosting workshops, selling online courses for photographers and creative entrepreneurs, Lindsey and her team have helped over 500 students in their online courses worldwide. They've also taught over 100 students through in-person workshops. Lindsey continues to help more women know their worth, value, and identity,

Training Lindsey and her Heart University

She is the co-founder of The Heart University which started in 2018 and surpassed $1 million in gross revenue the following year. The Heart University has been growing purely out of caring about the success of creative business owners, helping them find their calling, and guiding them on how to embrace it boldly while making money doing something they love.

Podcast The Heart & Hustle podcast

Lindsey is also co-host of The Heart & Hustle podcast, a business podcast for creative entrepreneurs that has over 400 five-star reviews, even reaching the Top 10 in business charts in Apple podcasts. When she's not speaking, teaching or dancing on Instagram, which by the way she loves doing, you can find her spending quality time at the beach with her daughter and husband.

#4 Tiffany Williams

Tiffany Williams is the expert business and marketing coach behind Rich Girl Collective, an online training and coaching company for women who are looking into how they can turn their passion into a successful full-time business. After leaving the corporate world to establish her own coaching business, Tiffany works towards assisting other women in transitioning from being full-time employees to full-time entrepreneurs.

Initiative Tiffany's Rich Girl Collective

Rich Girl Collective offers courses, workshops, etc. on entrepreneurship and marketing. It also has a monthly membership for women where she teaches and invites experts to teach on topics about "RICH" mission: R (Relationships and Family), I (Investments and Entrepreneurship), C (Community Awareness), and H (Health and Wellness). They also have a Facebook community of more than 38,000 women actively supporting each other.

#5 Dimity Edwards

After an inspiriting international trip, Dimity Edwards realized her true goal and scaled her first online business, working out of her childhood bedroom while completing a university degree. A true go-getter, Dimity has built multiple profitable online businesses, has been invited to speaking engagements around Australia. She also hosts a podcast, and now spends most of her time coaching others.

Training program Branding Breakthrough Bootcamp is her signature program

Her years of experience of branding and marketing has helped her succeed, which she now passes on through her signature program, Branding Breakthrough Bootcamp. Through this program, she helps her clients become the go-to person in their niche. Her dedication to helping ambitious women create an authentic and influential brand makes her your go-to person when it comes to getting your name out there.

#6 Lauren Brown

An avid reader, writer, public speaker and digital nomad currently living in Chile, Lauren Brown found freedom from her 9-5 life thorugh online business. Graduating from Loyola University with a double major in Spanish and International business, Lauren has built a career working in start-ups in San Francisco and throughout Latin America, while also launching businesses of her own.

Training program IG Circle Group Instagram Program

Through her 8 years of living abroad, she has developed her skills, specializing in sales and marketing. Lauren helps others through her IG Circle Group Instagram Program, focusing on clarity, consistency, confidence and community. Her clients are encouraged to do personality tests, define a clear why, and take a deep dive on their personal journey to acknowledge their strengths, talents, skills and unique experiences.

Talents She has a vast list of accomplishments

Through her programs, her clients are developing an appreciation and confidence in themselves as a result of these processes. She is known in her community as a connector, event organizer, a thriving entrepreneur, a marketing maven and a digital nomad, whose list of accomplishments is pretty vast. Lauren's passion is people, nurturing their strengths and empowering them to live their best lives.

#7 Kelsey Reidl

Kelsey Reidl is an online business and marketing coach as well as the founder of The Visionary Method which is a weekly business coaching experience for aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs who are ready to take their business from idea to full-time income. Kelsey helps her clients achieve their financial and success goals using a mix of innovative and time-honored growth strategies.

New approach She has a refreshing approach

Her refreshing 'No B.S.' approach to business and marketing has allowed her to work with 1000s of individuals who want to uncover their unique brilliance, sell services that stand out from their competition, and reach a global audience. Kelsey's knowledge of online business, her ability to deliver real results and her fresh approach to marketing have made her one of the most sought-after coaches.

Podcast Kelsey also hosts a podcast

Kelsey also hosts a top podcast on the Canadian entrepreneurship charts called Visionary Life. In each episode, she chats with visionary entrepreneurs and creative thought leaders about the early challenges of starting their businesses, what works and what doesn't when it comes to growth, as well as the realities of being on the entrepreneurial roller-coaster ride.

#8 Jessica Thiefels

From being a writer, Jessica Thiefels transitioned into coaching businesses on how to get intentional with their content marketing. She entered the world of consulting with the mission to help more individuals and businesses get greater reach. She uses her eight years of experience in marketing industry to help her clients succeed in growing their brand organically and powerfully through various content marketing strategies.

Details A book, a podcast and a program!

Apart from running Jessica Thiefels Consulting, she wrote the book, 10 Questions that Answer Life's Biggest Questions. Jessica also hosts her podcast, Mindset Reset Radio, to discuss topics relevant to having a mindset that leads to a purposeful life. She created Marketing from the Gut: Mindset Master + Instagram Strategy Membership Coaching Program to educate individuals and businesses on how to better use Instagram.

#9 Moria Hazan

Moria Hazan is a social media marketing coach who specializes in helping female entrepreneurs become wildly in demand by using organic social-media strategies. Moria formerly worked as a marketing specialist for lifestyle businesses, and has founded her company, Mor Media. Having realized that coaching is her passion, Moria dedicates her time to help more women to establish themselves as authority within their industries.

Training program Moria's 12-week training program

With her established 12-week coaching program, Moria focuses on guiding her clients with the visibility and authority they need to to materialize their dreams and create their own successful businesses. With the high demand for her services and schedule nearing capacity, Moria's 1:1 coaching sessions are soon to be scaled to group coaching to cater to many individuals wanting to work with her.

#10 Ash Burnside

A marketing expert and coach who teaches people how to leverage their own uniqueness, Ash Burnside started her first business with nothing more than an English degree and a drive for freedom. Ash helps her clients to build their own digital empires, using marketing plans that put them in demand. Her marketing plans revolve around personal brands, instead of offers, services or specific campaigns.

Experience Her vast experience makes Ash one of best