Today the world has become smaller, but also closer, thanks to the internet. The way technology has grown and flourished industries through the many advancements and other revolutions in the digital world, stories of businesses developing and becoming successful through technologically driven strategies and the increased use of the online world have become common. One of them is 'The Construction Coach'.

Mentoring 'The Construction Coach' provides various services to guide industry professionals

As the digital era has evolved many sectors, it hasn't left behind the industry of mentoring services either. One such mentoring business is 'The Construction Coach,' with workshops, masterminds, a podcast and other services to guide and inspire industry professionals and to create future leaders under the guidance of an astute business personality, an influential entrepreneur and Australia's first construction coach, Elinor Moshe.

Industry Evidently, the construction industry is seeing great growth

The construction industry is seeing growth as more individuals are getting into the sector, knowing it offers the opportunity to excel in their careers, not only in Australia but around the globe. To make these individuals more skilled and knowledgeable, Moshe with her mentoring platform offers services that can transform their careers and lives, leading them towards growth and excellence in the construction industry.

Program 'The Construction Coach' leads professionals to a holistic growth

Through 'The Construction Coach,' Moshe leads people towards holistic, lasting and profound change via her masterminds, private mentoring or events. Her priority is to offer clients an unparalleled experience as a visionary thought leader and mentor. To reach out to more people, she constantly creates new ideas to disrupt paradigms, making content in multi-media formats, introducing new programs, to add value for her community.

Multi-faceted Moshe is also an author and a podcast host

Moshe wrote the best-seller, Constructing Your Career along with being the host of Constructing You podcast, which has more than 10,000 downloads in just three months. She has a great social media presence, with more than 13,000 followers. She also featured in 2018's Top 100 Women in Construction, 2019's Top 500 Women in Property and 2020's Top 100 Women - Woman of the Week.

About Moshe can help you excel in your career