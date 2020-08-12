The is a big difference between having an idea and actually executing it. This is what separates the dreamers from the doers. It makes no sense to write a goal that you have no intention of following through on. Here is a list of go-getter entrepreneurs who have brought their dreams to reality, and are now the professionals to watch out for in 2020.

#1 Neil Patel

When we are listing top entrepreneurs and influencers of 2020, the name which comes to mind is, undoubtedly, Neil Patel. One of the biggest name in the digital marketing world, Neil is the founder of Crazy Egg, Kissmetrics, and Neil Patel Digital. He is fantastic when it comes to online marketing and has been arguably one of the best digital marketers of the world.

#2 Garry Vee

You don't need an explanation for why is Garry Vee on our list. Garry Vee is an American entrepreneur, speaker and internet personality who is also one of the top influencers of 2020. Founder of VaynerX subsidiary, VaynerMedia, he is known for his work in digital marketing and social media.

#3 Samuel Ajiboyede

CEO of Zido Freight and a Forbes Council member, entrepreneur Samuel Ajiboyede is a digital innovator, a tech start-up wizard, and a business strategist. After raising $7mn for his real estate, logistics and tech start-ups, Samuel is redefining efficiency and cost reduction in the global shipment framework. Co-founder of Tech Times Africa, Africa's premium online tech magazine, he is a well-sought-after tech speaker.

#4 XiXi Yang

XiXi Yang, an award-winning journalist, founder of XYZ Media and lifestyle website, 'Life with XiXi Yang', is one of the most influential millennial voices in media with a global reach of over 98 million households on-air and 28 million views digitally. She is also the executive producer and host of Pop News Edition, which focuses on diverse and in-depth global pop culture news.

Do you know? First Asian-American woman to anchor "Life from the Red Carpet"

While XiXi's XYZ media thrives for more diversity in Hollywood, she also garnered national attention as the first Asian-American woman to anchor Life from the Red Carpet from the Oscars and Grammys to a global audience.

#5 Alex Montano

Alex Montano of Miami, Florida, started with PrintHouseUSA (2005) - a commercial printing/large format company where he acquired clients like the Miami Dolphins, UM Hurricanes & the Miami Heat. In 2014, he launched Hypemakerz, creating nightlife bottle presentation products worldwide, working with brands like Armand de Brignac, Grey Goose, Dusse, Dom Perignon, and Tito's Vodka. He also created a niche marketing strategy for them.

New venture Alex is currently working on FYRE app

Apart from using various equipment like the CNC routers, laser cutters and engravers, UV printers channel benders, he also owns a factory in China with fabrication machinery and printers for the distribution of the nightlife products. His current venture, the FYRE app (Find Your Ride and Escape), allows its users to either rent or earn money from Yachts, Jet skis, Segways, Snowmobiles, and more!

#6 Genetino Coplin

Build confidence, positive energy, strong community and sustainable results, are the goals that Genetino Coplin had in mind when he started his Next Level Bootcamp classes in 2013. His vision was to bring people together to workout in an environment that inspired them. After serving people in big box corporate gyms, Genetino opened his own fitness studio, Next Level Bootcamp by GCOPE FITNESS (2019).

Fitness studio Coplin's own fitness studio has turned digital now

GCOPE Fitness has given Coplin the chance to impact not only in person, but also online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He offers in-person Bootcamp circuit training and online Zoom classes multiple times a week where his model is "Always A Next Level." He believes that once you conquer the battle of your mind, the challenges of this world are easier to overcome.

#7 Napoleon "Polo" Kerber

29-year-old from Buffalo, NY, Napoleon "Polo" Kerber is a prominent Sports Marketing Representative and lives by the quote "Keep moving forward." His company focuses on building partnerships between his clients and their corporate sponsorships, fan engagement, and media opportunities. He, famously, worked with Nakisa Bidarian negotiating the match between Nate Robinson and Jake Paul (undercard to Mike Tyson v/s Roy Jones Jr.).

Information Kerbers's impressive clientele

Kerber manages top tier athletes in NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLS, like 3-Time Slam Dunk Champion Nate Robinson, Olympic Gold Medalist Carlos Boozer and 2-Time NBA Champion, Mario Chalmers. He has also developed relationships with corporate brands like Beats by Dre, AT&T, Ford, and Nike.

La'Berrick Williams is the CEO and Head Chef for Jell's 4 Ever BBQ. As a prominent figure in Huntsville, Alabama, La'Berrick recently led an initiative where his company donated 400 free meals to families impacted because of COVID-19. He is focused on making his award-winning Red Magic Sauce famous throughout the United States, leveraging his deal with artificial intelligence start-up Rex Mundi.

Do you know? He has cooked for many celebrities

Apart from cooking for many celebrities, including Baby Face, Kenny G, Patti LaBelle, this winner of the Fan Favorite Best BBQ in Alabama award has a Bachelors in Management and Leadership, an MBA from Alabama A&M University, and a Culinary Arts degree as well.

#9 Ryan Mason

Ryan Mason is the Founder & CEO of Luxe Brand, a leading luxury shoelace provider for Good Morning America, NFL and over 30 athletes and celebrities, and BizBuzz, an integrated marketing automation software for businesses. He always reaches for better standards of excellence and never shies away from challenges. He believes that people, process, and platform are the important elements to building a business.

#10 Charles Bascom

Born in Buffalo, NY, Charles Bascom is one of the most promising young executives in the music & entertainment marketing world. In 2019, Charles and his team launched their marketing firm called, Wealth Garden Entertainment which focuses on partnerships between brands and clients, creating fan engagement, public relations, and assisting clients in developing their own brands. The company has worked with many top brands.

Do you know? He has worked with some great names

Some of the notable clients Wealth Garden Entertainment works with include Wildboyz Music Group, Calboy, Saweetie, A$AP 12vy, and many more. The company has developed working relationships with brands such as Fashion Nova, Jabra, Essentia Water, Power 105, and many others across these divisions.

#11 Aaron Coney

Born and raised in Southfield, MI, Aaron Coney has become a rising Creative Director and Talent Manager in entertainment space. With a degree in Business Administration and ten years of experience as in-house designer for Disney, FOX, and Dash Radio, Aaron launched Hustle Matters, a boutique creative marketing and management company to help elevate brands and cultivate meaningful experiences between celebrities and fans.

Do you know? Here are a few of his clients

Top feature-film, television, music and voice over talents like Sean Schemmel (Goku in the Dragonball franchise), Jason "Problem" Martin (GRAMMY-winning producer), RJ Cyler (Forbes 30 Under 30), have worked with him. Additionally, Hustle Matters doubles as a streetwear clothing brand aimed at empowering today's generation.

#12 Vassilios Bitsas