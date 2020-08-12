Parwinder Singh aka "ProSingh" is a social media influencer, writer, and businessman. At 18, this class topper is a terrific all-rounder earning more than most of the college graduates. ProSingh, who is growing his presence on every social media platform, started his journey in the field of cybersecurity and within a few months, got certified in the said field. Here's his story.

Apps He has created quite a few apps

He started learning more about programming languages, and launched his first app, "MoneyRewards" which focused on helping teenagers earn money by using their phones. He was 15 then. He went on to build other apps, alongside he also participated in various Hackathons like Rajasthan Hackathon 4.0 when he was in high school. He was also the youngest participant at Asia WorldMun III in Bali.

Start-up He launched his first start-up at the age of 16

Meanwhile, at 16, he launched his first start-up "InstaEASY," which he built from scratch without any investment. InstaEASY is an Instagram marketing tool that automates actions like follow, like, comment, on an account to captivate the attention of the target audience. Through this, an account can grow profile visitors from the very first day. Currently, ProSingh is the CEO of the company.

Book He recently launched his first book as well