Last updated on Aug 12, 2020, 07:16 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRashi Bhattacharyya
Parwinder Singh aka "ProSingh" is a social media influencer, writer, and businessman.
At 18, this class topper is a terrific all-rounder earning more than most of the college graduates.
ProSingh, who is growing his presence on every social media platform, started his journey in the field of cybersecurity and within a few months, got certified in the said field.
Here's his story.
He started learning more about programming languages, and launched his first app, "MoneyRewards" which focused on helping teenagers earn money by using their phones. He was 15 then.
He went on to build other apps, alongside he also participated in various Hackathons like Rajasthan Hackathon 4.0 when he was in high school.
He was also the youngest participant at Asia WorldMun III in Bali.
Meanwhile, at 16, he launched his first start-up "InstaEASY," which he built from scratch without any investment.
InstaEASY is an Instagram marketing tool that automates actions like follow, like, comment, on an account to captivate the attention of the target audience. Through this, an account can grow profile visitors from the very first day.
Currently, ProSingh is the CEO of the company.
ProSingh self-published his first book "The Actual Growth Hack - Complete Guide for Instagram" in May 2020 on Amazon, Kobo, and Google Books.
The book talks you about growth hacks, basic terminology, organic growth, shadow-ban, Instagram automation, Instagram IGTV growth, etc.
If you want to grow your social media accounts, then ProSingh is the person to look for.
Love Business news?
Subscribe to stay updated.