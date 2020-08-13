After launching a range of services, including those offering music and original TV shows, Apple is looking to bundle them into bigger, more affordable packages. The news comes from Bloomberg, which says that the Cupertino giant is preparing a "series of discounted bundles" for its digital offerings with a target to launch them with the iPhone 12 family in October. Here's more about it.

Bundle Different tiers of bundles being planned

Multiple people familiar with the developments at Apple have informed Bloomberg that discounted service bundles are being planned for the iPhone 12 launch. The project, internally dubbed 'Apple One', has four different tiers, with the most basic one offering just Apple Music and TV+. As you shift to a more expensive tier, a new service will be added to the package.

Information What other services will be included?

On top of the basic package, Apple will create tiers by adding Apple Arcade, News+, and iCloud storage. So, if you go for the most expensive package, you will get all the services - Apple TV+, Music, News+, Arcade, and iCloud storage.

Goal Goal to offer multiple services at lower prices

While the plan's structuring could change at launch, the goal of this project is to offer multiple services at a lower monthly price than what one would have to pay for taking them individually. Notably, Apple might also leverage its tier-based system to give the biggest discount on the higher-end 5-service tier and the smallest with the basic 2-service package.

Fitness Fitness service is also on the way

On top of the bundle, Apple is also said to be working on a Fitness service, which would let users subscribe to virtual fitness classes, something that many would be interested in, given the current health crisis. It will come as part of a higher-end bundle and take on the likes of what companies like Nike and Cure.fit have on offer.

Pricing No word on pricing yet

The pricing of the bundles has not been revealed but it is said that they will work with Apple's Family Sharing system, which will let you save an additional $2 to $5, depending on the chosen plan. Also, following the release of iOS 14, your iPhone or iPad will automatically start suggesting suitable bundles on the basis of the services you frequently use.

Advantage This could lock users into Apple's ecosystem